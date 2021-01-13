Letter to the editor: Gianforte, Rosendale, Daines should all be removed

Sen. Steve Daines, Rep. Matt Rosendale, and Gov. Greg Gianforte have all voiced support for the completely baseless claims levied by outgoing President Donald Trump that the election last November was rigged. All three have voiced support for reversing the will of the people and handing the presidency back to Trump. Granted, Daines backed off his position to one degree or another, right after the storming of our Capitol last week. But, by then the damage was done, literally and figuratively.

Words matter. Here are the words that matter most in this case, “No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”