Montana taxpayers recently received a check from the Montana Department of Revenue claiming to be a tax rebate. This was followed by a public relations blitz including personal letters, newspaper opinion pieces, and live news interviews from Gov. Greg Gianforte declaring that this windfall is due to the brilliant budgeting prowess of himself and the hard-right, regressive, supermajority that made a hash out of our last legislative session.

Of course, Gianforte’s claims are more pitiful than factual. In reality, our budget surplus is due to the billions of dollars given to Montanans from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help us through the COVID pandemic. Unfortunately however, these funds first had to go through the hands of Gianforte and the Republicans who, in their supermajority enthusiasm, sent back millions unused, or simply sat on millions to fund this alleged tax rebate which, in reality, is nothing more than a shabby effort to use hard-earned tax dollars to fund their personal re-election campaigns.

And it was done knowing full well it would be at the expense of Montana’s most vulnerable, including our seniors and school kids, and those community members who worked so hard and sacrificed so much to see us through the pandemic.

I, for one, look forward to the 2024 elections when we can start grubbing the worst of this sorry lot of regressive, self-serving politicians out of our governor’s office and our Legislative chambers and get back to being Montana.

Monte Smith

Billings