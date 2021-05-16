Letter to the editor: Gianforte signs bill with potential consequences

Rep. Derek Skees handed the governor a bill (HB273) that would repeal the Nuclear Vote Initiative and he signed it. The bill repealed I-80 and a very interesting exception it contained. Under the exception, a small-scale nuclear module producing 50 megawatts or less would not be covered by provisions of the Major Facility Siting Act. Montana could have kept the Nuclear Vote Initiative and allowed a “test drive” on how a small-nuclear module could be added to the Montana electrical grid. Even Nuscale, the company that hopes to produce Montana’s nuclear modules, offered to build a 30 megawatt demonstration module simply because it would be exempt from the Major Facility Siting Act requirements.
But not now, even the tiniest nuclear module producing less than one megawatt will be subject to the Major Facility Siting Act. Unanticipated consequences can be quite significant and make lawmakers look incompetent.
Carole Mackin
Helena