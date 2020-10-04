Letter to the editor: Gianforte will help Montana

I have created and owned several businesses, so I may have a slightly different perspective on who is qualified to be governor. I see the governor’s role as the CEO of the state of Montana. If I were to interview someone for that job, I would look at past experience, ability to hire excellent staff, long range vision, and the ability to just get the job done.
Based on those criteria, there is only one clear choice for the role of governor in the state of Montana. Gianforte’s get-it-done personality fits with our Montana way of life. We overcome challenges, get stronger and take care of our neighbors.
Join me in voting Gianforte for governor. He will help Montana be stronger while respecting our wonderful heritage.
Bob Snyder
Billings
