 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Gianforte will help Montana

Letter to the editor: Gianforte will help Montana

{{featured_button_text}}

I have created and owned several businesses, so I may have a slightly different perspective on who is qualified to be governor. I see the governor’s role as the CEO of the state of Montana. If I were to interview someone for that job, I would look at past experience, ability to hire excellent staff, long range vision, and the ability to just get the job done.

Based on those criteria, there is only one clear choice for the role of governor in the state of Montana. Gianforte’s get-it-done personality fits with our Montana way of life. We overcome challenges, get stronger and take care of our neighbors.

Join me in voting Gianforte for governor. He will help Montana be stronger while respecting our wonderful heritage.

Bob Snyder

Billings

0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News