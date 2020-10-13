Letter to the editor: Gianforte will let outfitters rule FWP

Rep. Greg Gianforte's Montana doesn't look like the Montana I was born and raised in. His vision of privatizing everything would extend to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, where it's clear that Gianforte will let outfitters completely overrun the agency with their agenda of private hunting tags and limited access.

Gianforte went around a couple years ago telling people that FWP is "at war" with landowners. This from the guy who sued the agency he now wants to run to get rid of a fishing access site next to his mansion. Montana hunters know that FWP works well with landowners in a partnership that benefits both them, wildlife, and hunters. They do this through highly effective programs like Block Management.

Just look at the camo-clad people in Gianforte's ads. They include Paul Ellis, the outfitter who has leased up thousands of acres in the Missouri Breaks and wants elk management tailor-made for his operation. He's pushed hard for "ranching for wildlife" tags so outfitters can sell trophy bulls. This goes directly against our Montana principles of wildlife held in public trust, for the benefit of all Montanans.

Gianforte will forever change hunting in Montana, and it won't benefit average Montanans. He'll look out for his rich buddies who want exclusive hunting for themselves while we're all locked out.