Letter to the editor: Gianforte's character revealed by illegal wolf kill

I want to congratulate Gov. Gianforte for his integrity and openness, on behalf of the citizens of Montana, when he trapped and shot Wolf 1155. In committing this act, he clearly violated state hunting regulations by not completing a certification course. He demonstrated that some folks are more equal than others, and they are entitled to preferential treatment. Gianforte was issued a written warning, and he "promised" to take a three-hour online course. This was framed as an "educational opportunity."
I imagine the state employees at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks were in a quandary as to how to hold the governor — the Big Boss — accountable. Since the agency heads were appointed and served at the pleasure of the governor they were not interested in displeasing the Big Boss and ending their service to Montana. Hence the warning was "a typical operation procedure." To ensure there were no hard feelings, the Big Boss was permitted to keep the wolf's skull and hide.
I know hunters and trappers are rejoicing that the governor was given a dispensation, even though they are required to abide by state regulations. After all, the governor was repentant and had learned his lesson. Gianforte's record would suggest otherwise, with the illegal (mistaken) killing of an elk in Park County in 2000, and the body slamming of a reporter in Bozeman, where he received community service. He was rewarded later by Montana voters for public service. The death of Wolf 1155 revealed the true character of Gianforte and Montana. Let's celebrate by not wearing a mask.
Robert Pumphrey
Biliings