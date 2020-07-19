Letter to the editor: Gift horse or Trojan horse?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The June 19 Gazette Opinion is full of conflicting mixed messages. The first and dominant message: We should not look a gift horse in the mouth. We should be grateful for the bill providing funding for maintenance of National Parks and the Land and Water Conservation Fund. But we shouldn’t think about the context?

This long-needed bill is an election year conversion by Senator Daines to help his reelection. The Gazette’s reaction: “So what?” The Gazette rationalizes that this is “the way things often get done in the Senate,” and “not a bad thing.” We should not worry about the next five years if Daines gets reelected?

The Gazette expresses “no doubt ... that (acting Director William Perry) Pendley is fundamentally unqualified to lead the BLM.” Yet they excuse Daines for supporting Pendley, because of “Daines’ political dilemma.” “If he opposes Pendley, Daines could face the wrath of President Trump.” Does The Gazette think Daines secretly opposes Pendley? Would Trump support Bullock for Senate if Daines opposed Pendley? Does The Gazette think it’s acceptable for Senator Daines to be more concerned about Trump tweets, than good management of BLM land in Montana?

The editorial alludes to Daines’s and Pendly’s similar, sorry records on public land, but says: “So what?”