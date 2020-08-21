Letter to the editor: Giuliano is committed to the community

I am an engineer retired from the U.S. Public Health Service. I spent my career building water, wastewater and solid waste facilities on Indian reservations throughout Montana and Wyoming. Healthy communities need adequate infrastructure. In recent years, the Montana Legislature has not made it a priority to fund the agencies who help the communities in Montana. The American Society of Civil Engineers gave Montana a grade of “C” for their 2018 report card. The water and wastewater systems received a “C-”! We must do better to keep Montana’s communities strong.