Letter to the editor: Give Montana Veterans better health care

Hospitals in our rural communities are struggling. Record closures, combined with the overwhelming COVID-19 pandemic, have stretched resources thin and limited the availability of even basic care for the people in those communities with nowhere else to turn.

Unlike those in large cities and more urban areas, Montanans often have to drive for hours to find the next closest facility if their hospital closes.

That’s why it’s good to see the government engaging with private companies and organizations across our state to help. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and the American Legion, for example, worked with Philips program in recent years to pilot a brand new telehealth program called Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations right here in Montana. The Philips program places telehealth stations in local VFW and American Legion posts, meaning rural veterans don’t have to make the often long trek to a VA hospital.