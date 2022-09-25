Letter to the editor: Give school children a free meal

Shame on us. We elected people to Congress that are supposed to govern our country, and now that cheapskate government has decided to eliminate a free meal in public schools to under-privileged children to save money. These children do not choose to eat in the Congress executive dining room like the law making scoundrels do. They depend on congressional largesse for a small free lunch at school. The United States subsidizes sugar cane growers. NASA administrator Bill Nelson stated on CBS that the current moon landing mess is two billion dollars over budget. Congress approved a billion dollars in tax relief to billionaires during the Trump administration, and now nothing for a free lunch for under-served children? How stingy can you scoundrels get?