Letter to the editor: Go to the polls in November

I would like to commend Curtis Reese of Miles City for his letter to the editor on Sunday, Oct. 2. His description and listing of the tragic results of the policies we have seen with the presidency of Joe Biden and the current administration should send you all running to the polls to vote in November.

We need to be aware of what is happening in our country and not be afraid to speak up. "The Epoch Times" is a newspaper that agrees with Mr. Reese. It was founded in 2000 as an independent newspaper with the goal to restore accuracy and integrity in media reporting based on truth and tradition. There is a global world section, an opinion section, as well as Life and Tradition, Mind and Body and a Home section. Lots of good stuff on faith, family, health, inspiration and love of our country. It is sent to your mailbox weekly.