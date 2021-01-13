Letter to the editor: 'Gobsmacked' by Rosendale's riot response

I was gobsmacked to see that Rep. Matt Rosendale labeled what happened last week as "false." One wonders why he did not interpret it as something to be taken seriously. Or did he hear something different when the leader of our country encouraged a group to march on the Capitol and not back down or let Vice President Pence get away with conducting legitimate business.

I understand one can interpret something as false if it is a bit of gossip or a rumor, especially if it reinforces what one wants to believe. But to deny visual images of thugs assaulting Capitol security, breaking through windows and doors is sheer lunacy. What will it take to help Rosendale see what the rest of the world actually sees and hears? Or is he too blind, deaf and ignorant to interpret the serious nature of the horrendous event that took place? Did he think those goons climbing the walls were just there for exercise, or the ridiculous guy in tattoos and bearskins thought it to be a Halloween party?