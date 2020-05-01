Letter to the editor: God controls climate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I hear alarmists (doomsayers) talk about climate change. These alarmists think they can control the climate. Wow!

In the 1970s the smartest people in the world told us the climate is cooling and in 20 years it would be to cold, to live north of the 49th parallel, the Canadian border. It was on the nightly news, etc. The 1990s came along and we’re told by the smartest people in the world, we have global warming. Al Gore said, “The planet has a fever.” Fast forward, today the world’s smartest people say the climate is changing.

I absolutely love to watch Bob McGuire on the 5:30 weather. He makes the weather fun. He has a disclaimer when he predicts weather storms out a few days. The weather event predicted just might not happen. Now the smartest people in the world want me to actually believe them when they say what’s going to happen 20 years out. Not hardly!

Some will call me a climate denier and give me a negative connotation.

Not so! This isn’t about the climate; it’s about control, getting you to be fearful and you depending upon the smartest people in the world to fix a manufactured problem. It will only cost you everything you own and all your liberty. That’s the truth.