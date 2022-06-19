Letter to the editor: Good for zoo for being inclusive

A group that only deals with others from Facebook except to complain about "LGBTQ at the Zoo," on the news — when they want to deny vaccine for a life-threatening illness, not wear masks inside public, crowded venues? If I was the zoo management I'd say no, we don't stop being inclusive, too.

Gay does not mean "sterile" any more than it means "pedophile" or "insane." People with degrees in education have declared this. Parents that want to censor the world to save themselves explaining to their kids what reality is need to look in the mirror. Their wedding rings are "in the face," to anyone gay, trans, or "not our sort of people." They want respect when they show none to others.