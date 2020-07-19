Letter to the editor: Good protocols would protect us all

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the detriment of Montana people, the appearance is the adoption of COVID-19 strategies/protocols are now left for individual counties/cities to enact in spite of the fact the state has more resources and the authority.

Businesses can remain open and schools can operate with some due diligence. For hotspot counties, mandatory testing for nursing home workers and the state could send face masks to every resident (with rationale to voluntarily comply). For businesses that volunteer, the state could provide face masks to be distributed to shoppers.

Each person needs to think about the other person and the most vulnerable people. I suggest a mask or a shield is a reasonable request.

To manage the spread of COVID-19, we need the whole village working as if we had one another's back.

Some say, "You can't stop living." Tragically, too many seniors stopped living last week. And, we knew better, the tragedy in Shelby nursing home had already given us heads-up.

So, if it is up to counties to implement the protocols, Yellowstone County should request funds from the state, test kits, access to the testing data and access to the federal CDC experts.

Dan Martin

Billings

