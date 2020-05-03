Letter to the editor: Goodbye and thank you, Sam & Louie's

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

About six months after our first child was born, a new restaurant opened in town called Sam & Louie's. They operated out of the newly remodeled West Park Plaza. Over the years, Sam & Louie's became our favorite family restaurant, even more so as our family grew from one child to four. The owners, Mary and Tim, quickly became a big part of what we loved about the place. They watched as we added babies and always came by to visit and slip our children extra goodies from the kitchen.

Sam & Louie’s had it all: good food for the kids, good food for the adults, superb salads, and what I thought was the best pizza in town. What's more, it was a restaurant that our family of six could afford. It was with dismay — and a sadness that caught me off guard — that I learned that after almost 10-years in business, Sam & Louie’s was closing. I think the sadness is because they grew their business as we grew our family, and we did it together.

I just want to say thank you to Mary and Tim for all the good food, and the many excellent memories with family and friends at their establishment. I wish them the best in their retirement.

Jacob Troyer

Billings

