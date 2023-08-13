From Twitter: “The people across our country — they’re not deaf, dumb, and blind.” @RepRosendale reacts to the latest indictment of former President Trump.

I could find no reference to the defense of Donald Trump by Ryan Zinke. Matt Rosendale appears to not be too in the tank for Trump, according to his feed.

From Propaganda Watch Organization, and Propaganda Techniques, an entry with the subheading Distractions & Diversions:

“Propaganda techniques that rely on distraction or diversion, by shifting attention away from someone or something under scrutiny.”

And listed are eight specific techniques which include; minimization, muddy the waters, poisoning the well, projection and whataboutism.

Today’s Republican Party is 100% committed to defending the former president Trump against now over 70 criminal charges, as well as civil suits and with more charges likely to come. The instances of diversion are ever-present nearly every day in the U.S. House of Representatives in this defense.

Montana has two Republican House Representatives, who should be looking out for the interests of all one million-plus Montanans. Regardless of their actual commitment to our state, obviously it is very apparent that actual work is not being done in Congress.

America’s attention has been diverted to the business at hand for years now, focused on the behavior of one man and in the end weakening our country. Our longstanding enemies have hit the jackpot in Donald Trump in the effects he has bestowed upon us.

Erwin Curry

Missoula