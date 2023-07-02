One of the GOP legislative leaders recently stated that “We didn’t give the due diligence needed for proper discussion and debate on a lot of the proposed bills…there were too many submitted for the allotted time!”

That’s a shame. The governor and this legislative body did get right to business and dealt themselves some pretty decent tax breaks, thanks in a large part to the large influx of federal dollars…shamelessly nice. No money for summer feeding for needy kids, not much help for child care for working families, not sure if there is much help for affordable housing for young working people.

What a shame. Parents and doctors not able to carefully decide gender affirming care for trans children -- the parents very own children. What a shame that we are turning into a “Nanny State”! And drag queens? Did these people actually break laws or something? Did they indict and prosecute and jail a bunch of these people? No? Crazy stuff.

Whatever happened to live and let live? Is this Montana or Montuckey? And finally, abortion; the horror stories are starting to come out from places like Florida and Texas. Women nearly dying due to doctors scared to death to treat them for fear of punishing consequences. OB-GYN doctors fleeing from neighboring Idaho due to their anti-abortion laws. What a shame. OB-GYN applications to medical schools are down five percent nationally and in red states it is double that.

Jack Winkle

Billings