The GOP has gone to POT (Party of Trump). In a topsy-turvy, up-is-down world of alternate facts, they tout phony freedom while seeking to eradicate the rights and democratic values we’ve taken for granted.

The POT-head spouted that one more indictment and he’ll have the 2024 presidential election in the bag. His cronies are peddling “indictment fatigue” implying we should stop prosecuting the crook. When Bonnie and Clyde went on their crime-spree did the police cease pursuit because they were too exhausted? Don’t be a dope.

Here’s a partial list of POT-muddled distortions: The 2020 election was rigged; women must endure forced pregnancies even if it kills them because that’s “pro-life”; global warming is a hoax — extreme fires, super-storms, heat bubbles are normal summer weather; inconvenient history and books about diversity should be banned; slavery was beneficial; violence is civil discourse. Donald Trump is not a treacherous treasonous traitor who incited a violent coup attempt.

Why do people keep swallowing this POT-deluded, addlepated twaddle? The misinformation campaigns must be counteracted or we’ll lose our democracy along with autonomy over our bodies and our minds. Don’t do POT, your brain will rot.

Wanda LaCroix

Missoula