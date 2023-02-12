It is clear that the majority party in Montana is anti-public education. The GOP is attacking school curriculum and policy with some extreme bills. This should concern us all, since it weakens our schools and our democracy. Some examples of this extremism:

HB 231 eliminates CSPAC, a board made up of educators and administrators who advise the Board of Public Education on teacher licensure, preparation and ethics. Changes in education policy should be determined by educators, not politicians without experience in education.

SB 235 narrows the science curriculum to only teach facts and not theories. Almost all of science is theory. Eliminating discussion of theories in science is ludicrous. Current science standards are solid. Curriculum should be determined by the Board of Public Education not political agendas.

HB 259 revises teacher license law to allow hiring unlicensed teachers.

HB 361 revises laws related to discrimination in education. This bill infringes on a school board’s constitutional authority to govern schools by banning policies on pronouns. School boards should determine policies, not politicians.

It’s ironic that the GOP touts “freedom,” but wants total control and limits on what students learn, while punishing teachers and local school boards with their extremist agenda.

Julie Hippler

Billings