Letter to the editor: GOP is rejecting reality

A big thank you to the honorable former Montana State Supreme Court justice, James C. Nelson, for his guest opinion in the Billings Gazette of July 24: "Denial of reality run amok."

He points out the level of lunacy that has overcome the Republican organizations in Ravalli and in Lewis and Clark counties of Montana (both developed resolutions rejecting the 2020 election results concerning Biden's win over Trump). I agree with him that perhaps those participating in politics in Montana should be required by its voters to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Justice Nelson uses the word "anosognosia" to describe the malady from which these poor souls suffer (as per the Cleveland Clinic of Ohio): people who reject or avoid accepting reality because it is too unpleasant or distressing. These people apparently fail to recognize that they have a medical/pyschiatric problem because their particular and peculiar brains can't recognize or process what their senses clearly reveal to them.

I now wonder whether there is a pharmacological solution to this craziness?

George Sorensen

Billings