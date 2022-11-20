Letter to the editor: GOP needs decent candidates

The Democrats have found reason to be somewhat elated by the outcome of the midterm elections since they didn't get anything kicked hard. But, too many of the contests were much closer than they should have been regarding the candidates who were promoted by Trump.

After six years of Trump, no one can claim not knowing who and what he is. So, those who support him are just as mean-spirited, or incredibly gullible and stupid. His own niece, a professional psychoanalyst, describes him as "the most dangerous man alive."

So, Republicans, get your heads out of what the Dems didn't get kicked and find yourselves decent candidates for 2024. You might try true Republicans such as Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Bob Schulze

Hysham