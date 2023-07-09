Guess what Mitch McConnell and Steve Daines are up to: Education? Housing? Health care? Sustainable energy? Protecting liberty, including choice?

Nope. Instead, they’ve manufactured a candidate to take on Senator Jon Tester: Tim Sheehy. That Mr. Sheehy — a businessman and decorated veteran — would sacrifice his independence to put in with the McDaines agenda shows he’s not up to the job. “A blank canvass with a big checkbook” exclaimed one McDaines operative. “An empty suit with wads of cash” sounds more like it to me.

For the McDaines millionaires, it’s all about power: Power to sacrifice our environment to their benefactor’s demands; power to deprive Montana women of their right to choice; and power to give more tax cuts to the wealthy while slashing the Social Security and Medicare working Montanans have earned. Knock off Tester, gain control of the Senate and do these bad things to good people.

These guys don’t get it. Unlike Senator Tester, they’ve never “picked rock” — the back breaking work where farmers hand cull rocks from the soil before cultivation. Jon’s been picking rock all his life. While still working the farm, he’s taken his rock picking skills to Washington, culling out bad ideas and cultivating a better future for Montana. Keep on picking, Jon!

Mark H. Smith

Belgrade