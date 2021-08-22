Letter to the editor: GOP presidents have doubled and tripled debt

Seems like there have been a lot of folks trying to tie the recent issues with inflation on “uncontrolled government spending” by the Biden administration. You might want to do a little homework. Current federal spending is governed by the last budget passed by the Trump administration and will continue to be until at least October. Fact is, though, the inflation issues are the result of supply and demand issues caused by the pandemic and not government policy, Trump or Biden. Demand that was squashed by the pandemic has erupted, and the supply chains are not able to catch up. Demand is high, supply lags, prices go up. Economics 101.

Seems the same folks are raising the alarm over the national debt, and their solution is a Republican in the White House. Might want to look at the facts. Reagan nearly tripled the national debt in his eight years, George Jr. doubled it in his eight years, and George Sr. added 50% in his four. Trump wasn’t quite as bad, but no better than Obama.

If we define fiscal conservatism as the president who increased the debt the least, the most fiscally conservative president in the last 50 years was (gasp) Bill Clinton. One simple fact, though, is that we’re not going to solve the debt issue by pointing fingers. Both sides need to be on board, involved, engaged, and willing to compromise. That does not exist in today’s toxic environment.