Letter to the editor: GOP should focus on COVID

Why is the Republican Party and President Trump more focused on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court than with the economic well-being of the nation's population and small businesses? As a result of COVID-19 more people continue to be unemployed and without adequate health insurance. According to a recent Time magazine article: "As of the September Jobs report, there are 11 million fewer jobs than there were in February. Additionally, 7% of white Americans reported being jobless in September, 10% of Hispanic Americans, and 12% of Black Americans found themselves unemployed."

Trump even paused any stimulus negotiations until after the election while those on the bottom of the economic ladder are out of work and relying more on food banks just to put food on the table. Only after the stock market took a big hit did he walk back his pause in negotiations comment. He seems to believe an upward moving stock market is the only measure of a strong economy. Not true.

But rather than working together with the Democrats to provide another stimulus package the Republicans remain fixated on the Supreme Court nomination process and reelecting a president who lied to the country about the seriousness of COVID-19 (although most people didn't believe him), and has gone to great lengths, both legal and illegal, to avoid paying federal income taxes to the country he represents.