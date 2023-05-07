For 20 years Montana was a purple state. Having the governor and Legislature represent different parties gave us laws that eliminated extremism. Now we have government from one extremist party, causing the excrement to hit the fan. Recently a House decision resulted in coverage by the New York Times, Washington Post, NPR, PBS, MSNBC and CNN. That’s not the first time Montana politics have generated national concern that’s not congratulatory. It’s been an embarrassment.

As Montanans, “live and let live” has been our mantra... we're independent thinkers. In this agricultural state, a land sparsely populated, and challenged by weather, we've helped each other in times of need. Wouldn't it make sense to build on that foundation while valuing the land, the mountains, streams, lakes and sunny days?

This year we’ve been celebrating the 50th anniversary of our state constitution, one of the most highly regarded in the country. Meanwhile, our lawmakers are violating the environmental protections of both the Montana and U.S. constitutions, working to put independent and non-partisan boards and courts under their control, disallowing medical precedent, ignoring the impacts of climate change, diluting already underfunded public school funding, criminalizing teachers, and further gerrymandering our voting districts.

What Montanans want to live in the state being created? Why would doctors and nurses come, or stay here? What about teachers? Young people who largely support LGBTQ rights? Or people who treasure clean air and water? Do our “leaders” understand who we are?

Jaq Quanbeck

Billings