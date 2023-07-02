Under Republican leadership I no longer have freedom of speech. Just by replying to a Republican letter to the editor I place myself in the position to be threatened or harassed.

Under Republican leadership my right to a clean and healthful environment is in danger.

Under Republican leadership I have lost the freedom to assemble.

Under Republican leadership I have lost the freedom to control my own medical care.

Under Republican leadership the state I grew up in has become a cold and unfriendly place.

Under Republican leadership my right to vote is not protected.

Even Republicans don’t have freedom of speech or they will be kicked out of the Republican Party.

Laurie Crutcher,

Helena