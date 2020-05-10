Letter to the editor: GOP tries 70 times to end ACA

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Right now there is legislation at the Supreme Court sponsored by the GOP and the Trump administration to effectively repeal the Affordable Care Act. The Supreme Court is scheduled to vote on this in 2020.

Since the ACA inception as law on March 23, 2010, there have been 70 attempts by the GOP to repeal it. If that happens millions of Americans will lose their health care coverage.

If you are concerned about losing your health care coverage, you should contact Sen. Steve Daines at 202-224-2651 or 406-443-3189, and Rep. Greg Gianforte at 202-225-3211 or 406-502-1435 and ask them what the GOP health care replacement plan is.

Louise Theisen

Clancy

