I write this letter as a former state representative and senator. I had the privilege of serving for 16 years. While the House gallery was noisy Monday, it was not violent. No lives or property were in danger or damaged. Words to the contrary from GOP leadership or “Freedom Caucus” leaders are politically-motivated and false.

The real violence in the Capitol is being done by legislators who are violating the rights of vulnerable, transgendered people, their parents, and their doctors and counselors. In my opinion, the real threat of violence is to the lives of young people who, when blocked from being who they are, often choose suicide or self harm.

The Montana Constitution requires all Montanans, from citizens to high officials, to recognize that the “dignity of the human being is inviolable.” That right of individual human dignity is not just in our Constitution, it is also rooted in all the great religions that teach that each person is a child of God, equal in God’s sight.

Yet, the House Speaker has chosen to silence the voice of Rep. Zephyr who is doing her Constitutional duty and has the courage to speak for these young people along with her 11,000 constituents. Leadership rhetoric “they are just seeking order” seems incompatible with the fact that these types of laws have and will continue to mean chaos for vulnerable young Montanans who simply seek to live their own true lives. Who will be muzzled next?

Kim Gillan

Red Lodge