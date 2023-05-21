Imagine you are in your physician’s office discussing your condition and the best path forward for treatment based on current best practice. After discussion together you agree on a plan. Suddenly your physician announces, “I need to contact the Montana Legislature to find out what they think is best to do in your situation." This is what our Montana Legislature endorses.

One of many things that appalled me during our last legislative session was the disregard for physicians’ expertise. It is shocking to witness the lack of credence the Legislature and Gov. Greg Gianforte give to state of Montana licensed physicians.

There did not appear to be even one Montana physician who testified in support of Senate Bill 99. There were multiple articulate Montana physicians who testified against the bill. They shared first-hand knowledge about the benefits of gender-affirming care. They spoke of gender-affirming care being “evidence based best practice healthcare.” They shared that gender-affirming care is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, The American Medical Association and The Montana Chapter of The American College of Emergency Physicians. The entire Montana healthcare community was overwhelmingly against SB 99. But Legislators and our governor believe they know better and passed the bill.

Physicians, the physician-patient relationship, and research are valuable. Gianforte and most of our Legislators sent a clear message that they do not share this view. How does this type of legislative overreach affect physicians’ decisions to come to or stay in Montana?

Carol Highland-Fritz

Billings