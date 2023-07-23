House Bills like 234 and State Bills like 99 and more have put us in the best situation of our lives. In some states, discrimination lies deep under the surface. Not so in Montana. In Montana, you demand that every move toward equity made during the past 50 years be undone with the mark of your pen. You have inspired people like us to make a mark as well. If not for you, we wouldn’t have recently signed on with one of the nation’s most prestigious health care research institutes, which is not only paying for our relocation, but also providing sign-on bonuses, student loan forgiveness, and pensions.