Gov. Greg Gianforte’s veto of SB 442 is tremendously disappointing. In fact, it is downright infuriating. SB 442 was a popular bipartisan bill that would protect Montana’s public lands and its people, ensure public access to Montana’s wild lands and protect the health of Montana’s wildlife.

In vetoing that bill, Gianforte ignored over 100 organizations, 137 lawmakers and thousands of Montanans across the state who asked him to sign it into law. I was one of them.

SB 442 made historic investments in wildlife, water and public access, and with a stroke of his pen the governor took those investments away from all Montanans. A lot of hard work by many lawmakers who listened to their constituents and did the right thing was taken away. A lot of hard work on the part of many ordinary Montanans who called their legislators was taken away. I was one of them.

Montana does not need Gianforte. Montana does not need anyone remotely similar to Gianforte if they possess his convoluted and wrong-headed notions. Montana needs a governor who will listen to and serve Montana’s citizens rather than someone who acts solely on his personal beliefs and biases. Let’s all work together to ensure that Gianforte is a one-term governor. Montana deserves that.

Larry Robson

Huntley