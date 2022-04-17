Letter to the editor: Gov. needs to do something about state hospital

I am following the debacle taking place at Montana State Hospital and am expressing my utter revulsion and shame with our elected governor and legislators and their complete disrespect and compassion for our fellow citizens, who through no fault of their own have been placed into what can only be described as a 19th-century mad house.

Instead of speaking about solutions, Gov. Greg Gianforte through his spokesperson is expressing his concern by laying the blame on the previous administrations. What a show of political fortitude and human compassion. It should be noted that his party has controlled the Legislature since 2011, and their combined efforts to alleviate the mental health care crisis in Montana is to cut funding. The Legislature will convene in 2023, the hospital is in a shambles today and needs the state’s immediate action, like yesterday. What are you going to do Gov. Gianforte?