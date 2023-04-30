Dear Governor Gianforte,
We have never met and although I disagree with many of your ideas, I must congratulate you on raising your son David. Any parent would be proud of such a well-spoken and thoughtful young man who had the courage to not only stand up for what he believes in but also allows the world into a very private part of his life. How gallant he must have been to speak of his own values at the risk of your condemnation; how unselfish he is to speak out to Montanans who seem to judge others who are different, a people who should not be allowed to participate in relationships deemed illegal or get the health care they need in order to live the life they choose.
Please thank your son for saying directly to you what so many of wish we could say should we have an audience with you. You have a hard job and although I don't agree with you in so many things, I think you did something right in raising a man like David.
Joan McCrackin
Billings