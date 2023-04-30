We have never met and although I disagree with many of your ideas, I must congratulate you on raising your son David. Any parent would be proud of such a well-spoken and thoughtful young man who had the courage to not only stand up for what he believes in but also allows the world into a very private part of his life. How gallant he must have been to speak of his own values at the risk of your condemnation; how unselfish he is to speak out to Montanans who seem to judge others who are different, a people who should not be allowed to participate in relationships deemed illegal or get the health care they need in order to live the life they choose.