I'm replying to a recent Montana viewpoint article by Jim Elliott, retired state representative and senator, where he opines that the way to balance the United States budget is to hire more IRS agents so they can catch the tax cheats. Biden gave the IRS $80 billion, in his so-called Inflation Reduction Act, to swell their ranks and Elliott alludes that the IRS will go after the billionaires and big business tax cheats but certainly not the middle-class taxpayers and small business owners.

In 1913 Congress created the Federal Reserve System which now controls our money supply instead of the Treasury Department. They also gave us the 16th Amendment, which created the Federal Income Tax to pay the interest on the money that the Federal Reserve loaned to the government. They then assured us that it would never tax more than 1% of a person's income. Elliott is either an idiot or lying if he thinks any bureaucratic agency will not expand its power over all of us. Just look at how other departments have been politicized by the party now in power. These new IRS agents will not go after the people and firms who can hire the best tax lawyers to protect them. They will go after the "low hanging fruit" of everyday taxpayers and small businesses who don't have the financial resources to go against our government. Ronald Reagan stated, "government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem".