Letter to the editor: Government needs the right balance

This is in response to Norton R. Munn’s guest opinion (“Anti-government rhetoric is not the answer,” The Billings Gazette, Aug. 9, 2020).

Government has many important roles in any society, but, as it grows, too often serving the country is subverted by the “ruling class.” In defense of Reagan and like-minded people, he was a Californian who saw a great deal of government abuse.

My experience was with extortion in the 1980s. In response to lower revenues during a recession, agencies started levying fees on businesses. One of these fees for my company was quite large for the time and well above that prescribed for a business of this size. When I asked for a review, the representative from that agency told me that it would be better to accept the higher fees or he would find ways of consuming my time and assessing large fines. He was protecting his job.

This is just one small example of what led to many businesses leaving the state, including the largest aerospace company. The lost jobs tended to be the higher paying, middle-class ones. As a result, those left behind were the poorer and the wealthy. It was much like is happening today.