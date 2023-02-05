While proclaiming to be both pro-freedom and pro-parental rights and anti-identity politics and government overreach, our supermajority legislature puts forward contrary legislation. Take SB 99, proposed by Sen. John Fuller, R-Kalispell. Under the guise of “providing for a youth health protection act,” SB 99 is truly a proposal to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors and restrict the use of public resources for medical and social transitions. It directly targets our individual freedom, chips away at parental obligation to care for their children and criminalizes doctors.

A litmus test conservatives use to determine a stance on an issue is the following question: “Does the government need to get involved?” In this case, the answer is “no.” Instead of using “gender” as a pawn in some political game, I suggest government step out of personal business. Do you want your medical decisions dictated by legislators? When we criminalize doctors for providing care to minors and take medical decisions away from parents, we must ask ourselves what the goal of government is.

Do you have to personally agree with gender-affirming procedures? No. Do you need to advocate that a minor struggling with gender dysphoria go through with a gender-affirming procedure? No. But should the government be able to take options off the table for good parents and medical professionals? Absolutely not. Proponents of freedom and supporters of parental rights can see this logic.

Tommy Flanagan

Absarokee