Government of the people by the people and for the people. Will it survive? Today most politicians running for office talk about the rule of law as it were something sacred. Most of these politicians would like to pass laws that they could rule you with. Dictators like Hitler and Stalin were proponents of the rule of law. That is why our founders purposely left it out of the U.S. Constitution. They did not trust what future legislators might do.

The Sixth Amendment describes what a criminal jury is and that it is impartial. It cannot be partial to the government (i.e. the law) or the accused. If the jury thinks it is unjust and unfair to enforce the law against the accused in this particular case it does not have to. If the judge says that the jury must follow the law, that is an unconstitutional jury instruction. Calling the accused a defendant is also not constitutional. Hopefully if all potential jurors knew this it could help ensure our government is of the people, by the people and for the people.