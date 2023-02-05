Governor Gianforte has mastered the art of saying one thing but doing the opposite. In his deceptive statement on public access during his recent State of the State speech to the Montana Legislature, the governor said he supports public access to public lands, bragging about his vote in the Land Board to establish the Big Snowy Mountains Wildlife Management Area in Central Montana.

In reality, his proposed state budget cuts the program that made Big Snowy Mountains WMA possible. He proposes to permanently harm public access and our freedom to hunt, fish, and camp. The Big Snowy Wildlife Management was successful because the state of Montana ponied up millions of dollars from our Habitat Montana program to pay the bill.

This project shows why Habitat Montana is one of our most important tools to protect public access and wildlife. But now, the program is on Gianforte’s chopping block. He is asking Montana lawmakers to permanently raid the program and redistribute millions of tax dollars away from public access projects.

Sally Ericsson

Whitefish