Letter to the editor: Governors doing right things

Elections have consequences is a phrase often used to justify those highly partisan decisions made by the party in power. Unfortunately, this, time those consequences are increased pain and suffering by health care workers, first responders and many Americans and the deaths of many who didn’t need to die.

President Donald Trump and his administration failed in epic proportions to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. He failed to heed doomsday predictions in January by Peter Navarro, Health Secretary Azar and others. He refused to take the advice of Dr. Fauci and other public health experts because of the pain it would inflict on his reelection economy. He proclaimed himself to be a war time president and a cheerleader without invoking all the resources of our federal government, leaving the real fight to the states. And worst of all he has lied and dissembled repeatedly to the American people.

Fortunately, there were other elections with much better consequences. Governor Inslee of Washington was quick to react to the virus and was the first to shut down communities, schools and the University of Washington. That was followed by Newsome in California, DeWine in Ohio, Brown in Oregon, Hogan in Maryland and yes Bullock right here. Their foresight and courage led others to follow and the curve has been flattened, lives have been saved and we are all better off.