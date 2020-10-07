Letter to the editor: Grade inflation

It is highly likely that the Republicans will ram through an appointment to the Supreme Court before January because they can — precedent, fairness and hypocrisy be damned. The president's nominee will meet one criteria: Will she help him win re-election?

President Donald Trump is the master of deflection. He wants voters to be so obsessed with a Supreme Court crisis that we forget the other issues related to this election.

He wants us to forget his abysmal handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. As infections surge around the country and the death count surpasses 200,000, he gives himself “an A+" in response efforts. That is grade inflation.

He wants us to forget the social unrest swirling around the country as we confront racial injustices. His response is to teargas peaceful demonstrators so that he can be photographed holding a bible in front of a church.

He wants us to forget his disdain for science and scientists, whether related to the coronavirus or climate change. He refuses to follow the recommendations of his own health advisers, holds campaign events with no social distancing and ridicules Joe Biden for wearing a mask.