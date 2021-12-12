Letter to the editor: Gradual shift to cleaner energy appropriate

On the Nov. 25 Gazette opinion page, there appeared an opinion by Mr. Fredrick Morton who is associated with the University of Calgary and a former Minister of Energy in Canada. The headline: “Biden’s Energy Fiasco.”

The thrust of Mr. Morton’s column is to lay the blame on rising gas prices on President Biden. Those of us who have lived a few decades in this country have witnessed numerous oil price swings from the “Gas Wars” of the '60s (9 cents a gallon) to the oil embargos of the '70s. Hardly any president’s doing.

What the article is really promoting is the Keystone Pipeline. Canadian oil interests wish to transport low-grade oil from the tar pits of Canada across vulnerable rivers and aquifers in the heartland of America. For what? For Canadian profits. That is what the opinion is about, Canadian oil profits. The oil is not destined for America, but rather to the Gulf Coast refineries for shipment around the world. Oh yes, some construction jobs for a limited time and perhaps some lease payments, but not for American oil independence. What a sham.

I am not a Biden fan, but I do support a clean and safe environment. A gradual shift to cleaner, safer energy is appropriate for all of us and Canadian profits are not in our best interest.