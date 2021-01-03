Letter to the editor: Grateful for positive, prompt response

NorthWestern Energy and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks worked together to solve a problem in my Billings residential neighborhood. We had a number of bird and wildlife deaths due to electrocution on two power poles, most notably, great horned owls. While no particular danger exists for those of us on the ground, a small amount of energy dispersed through aged and/or diminished insulation can be very dangerous for birds. In my neighborhood we had numerous great horned owl deaths, three of which occurred on just these two power poles, along with the deaths of other birds and smaller critters. Representatives from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks along with individuals from NorthWestern Energy came together to resolve this problem for us. This past Monday, the result of their efforts was realized when a NorthWestern Energy crew arrived to upgrade the insulation on both poles. I am truly grateful for such a positive and prompt response. Thank you NorthWestern Energy and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department!