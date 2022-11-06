Letter to the editor: Grateful for search and rescue volunteers

During the upcoming season of family and gratitude, I would like to thank the volunteers of the Stillwater County Search and Rescue Organization. Oct. 18 marked five years since my son, Chase Shott, lost his life while hiking in the Beartooth Mountains near Mystic Lake. He was recovered by SAR during a night mission.

Since most of us never need the services of SAR, we don't realize the dedication, training and equipment needed for their rescue and recovery missions.

My son lost his life, but I am thankful every day for the Stillwater County Search and Rescue members who allowed me to bring him home.

Please consider when making your donations this year that SAR will always be grateful for help in making purchases that may someday aid in the rescue or recovery of you or a loved one.

Kathy Shott

Roscoe, Illinois