On a beautiful Montana summer afternoon, I attended a wildflower event at the Crail Ranch in Big Sky. It finished with a guided tour on a public path to see more wildflowers and identify noxious weeds. I couldn’t help but notice that most of the houses we passed were vacant.

So, this is where the truckloads of gravel in the Gallatin Canyon go — to second, third and fourth homes in Big Sky and the Yellowstone Club. Our home, our neighbors’ homes, and wildlife homes are being sacrificed for people who aren’t Montana citizens. Our home is 100 feet from the proposed TMC-Black-OpenCut Mine 3462. If this gravel pit goes forward we will have to leave our home, which my husband built with his own hands over 50 years ago, in order to stay healthy and safe.