Letter to the editor: Graybill is better representation

I live in northeastern Montana near Scobey. Austin Knudsen was my representative for eight years, four as the most powerful person in the Legislature as Speaker. The western half of Daniels County has over half its land owned by the state. The state used to pay an in lieu payment to the county to make up for property taxes they don’t pay. Not anymore, as the local taxpayers make up the difference. Through time, the in lieu payment disappeared. Knudsen did nothing to help bring back some equalization to the area, especially as Speaker. Poor representation. Senator Lang finally got about 20% paid back but that has ended and we are back to zero. The federal government does pay in lieu taxes to the counties for their federal lands. Knudsen, and now his mother as our representative, have not helped their constituent’s tax situation in Daniels County for over 10 years. Their cutting taxes does not always mean lower taxes for you.