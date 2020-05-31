Letter to the editor: Graybill qualified to serve Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As practicing lawyers in this community for nearly 40 years, we are proud to support Raph Graybill for attorney general. He's the advocate our community needs. Raph walks the walk. He brought suit to stop dark money; he brought suit to ensure public access to land. And he's won. Raph has built an impressive reputation among practicing lawyers on both sides of his cases.

This is Raph's first foray into elected office, and he has the experience and qualifications to get the job done. Raph has the work ethic, fundraising prowess, and good sense to have been running an impressive campaign — all this while continuing to represent the state of Montana in important legal disputes.

Raph Graybill is the best person to serve as attorney general. We are excited to support him, and hope you will, too.

Bill and Teresa O’Connor

Billings

