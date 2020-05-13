Letter to the editor: Graybill right choice for AG

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we prepare to vote in the primary election in June, we have several choices for attorney general. My choice will be Raph Graybill because of the breadth of his knowledge and the depth of his experience in complex legal matters.

Our attorney general is charged with a wide range of duties: protecting consumers from fraud, scams and dangerous products; guarding the state's resources by upholding state and federal environmental laws; providing oversight or direct involvement in criminal court cases and appeals; enforcing judgments, such as child support and victim's programs; and issuing formal opinions to state and federal agencies. Raph Graybill has the background and experience to handle all of these duties and more. Because of his strong legal background, Raph has taken the lead on important cases for our state: defending public lands access (Montana Supreme Court), holding the Trump Administration and IRS accountable for dark money spending (federal court), and protecting public school funding (US Supreme Court). Our attorney general has to be prepared to take on the big issues in challenging arenas like the state and national Supreme courts.