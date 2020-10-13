Letter to the editor: Graybill will stand up for vets, public lands

I am a United States Air Force veteran and continue to serve my country protecting our public lands. I was horrified to learn that Austin Knudsen, who is running for attorney general, is preventing access to a veterans’ park in his hometown of Culbertson. The park is owned by the local American Legion Post and for generations veterans and the public alike have used a legal right-of-way to access the park. Knudsen has now illegally closed off this access clearly placing his personal interests above those of the public, while also sending a clear message to veterans like me, how he truly feels about the brave men and women of our armed forces.

Raph Graybill, who is running against Knudsen, has outlined a pro-access platform for public lands. He has posted a comprehensive plan on his website that outlines the steps he would take to ensure that all Montanans can access these public lands to hunt, fish and recreate. One proposal he’s made is to create a position, the Public Access Advocate, who would be responsible for resolving public access issues throughout the state — including, apparently, the illegal gate put up by Austin Knudsen in Culbertson.