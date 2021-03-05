Letter to the editor: Great Falls is best med school option

A Montana medical school would be a tremendous asset for Montana, providing our medical systems with qualified/certified interns, residences, and doctors. Improving our country's health care system is necessary. The goal needs to be improving patient outcomes. This is a multi-faceted challenge, including addressing the shortage of doctors/providers.

Currently, medical schools are at capacity and there are qualified pre-med students unable to continue their medical journey. Hopefully, decision-makers recognize this issue involves the best interests of Montana, rather than the desires of any one community.

This should not be a Billings versus Great Falls issue. The Touro option is sensible. Having a presence near Benefis Hospital and Great Falls Clinic, both respected health care providers, would be a plus. Benefis has experience with Touro and currently utilizes the services of five students as either doctors or residences. Montana hospital systems require only graduates meeting their stringent requirements as well as those of CDC.